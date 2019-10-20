Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of ex-minister's wife
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 11:07 pm EDT
South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk, center, leaves the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gwacheon, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Cho on Monday offered to step down amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family, a scandal that has rocked Seoul's liberal government and deeply polarized national opinion. (Ryu Hyung-suck/Yonhap via AP)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Prosecutors are seeking to arrest the wife of South Korea’s former justice minister, who resigned last week amid allegations of financial crimes and academic fraud surrounding his family that sparked huge protests and dented the popularity of President Moon Jae-in.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday said it requested an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim over her suspected involvement in dubious private equity investments, attempts to destroy evidence, and creating fake credentials to help her daughter get into medical school.
Officials from a Seoul court that’s reviewing the request didn’t immediately return calls.
Chung and her husband Cho Kuk deny wrongdoing. The former justice minister said last week he was stepping down to reduce the political burden of Moon, whose approval ratings have dipped.