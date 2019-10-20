Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West

Last Updated Oct 20, 2019 at 5:43 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a restaurant for a report that a male had been injured by gunfire. But when officers arrived, they could not find the alleged victim.

Later, police reported that a man had walked into a west-end hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

