Police investigate shooting near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a restaurant for a report that a male had been injured by gunfire. But when officers arrived, they could not find the alleged victim.

Later, police reported that a man had walked into a west-end hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.