Revamped UA gem and mineral museum to occupy downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Gem and Mineral Museum will have a new name and new space next year.

The Arizona Daily Star reports artifacts like turquoise mined by indigenous people and rocks found on asteroids will move to downtown Tucson by fall 2020.

The museum will be rebranded as the UA Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum and occupy the historic Pima County Courthouse.

With a new space more than triple the size of the current one, museum manager Eric Fritz says the venue will be ideal for showcasing artifacts during the annual gem and mineral show.

The old courthouse will also have room for a library, research lab, mineralogy lab and community classroom.

The $13.5 million project is a culmination of a partnership between UA and Pima County.

The Associated Press

