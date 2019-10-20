Police watchdog releases more details about shooting at Calgary military parade

CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog has released more information about an incident in which an officer shot a car that police say drove around barriers and towards a military parade in Calgary on Saturday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says several downtown roadways were barricaded for the parade, but a 21-year-old man driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla and a 28-year-old female passenger rounded a corner and attempted to drive through.

It says an officer on a mountain bike tried to direct them away, but the car went around the officer and then abruptly stopped in the presence of additional officers — and in the path of the oncoming parade.

ASIRT says the car backed up, appeared like it was trying to turn around, went through a cycling lane onto the sidewalk and then struck a building.

The agency says officers approached the car and issued commands to the driver, but he didn’t comply and an officer fired three shots when the car allegedly drove on the sidewalk towards two officers.

The car attempted to flee but crashed into a van, and both occupants of the car were taken into custody.

“Immediately following the collision, both the driver and female passenger attempted to flee the scene on foot but were quickly arrested,” an ASIRT news release on Sunday stated.

The release said the passenger appeared to have a single gunshot wound to her left thigh, while the driver appeared to have a bullet wound to the left forearm.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening. The driver remains in hospital, the release said, while the passenger was treated and later released.

Investigators allege the Corolla was stolen, and so was its licence plate.

The driver of the van was not injured in the collision.

The Canadian Army tweeted Saturday that the parade was the 41 Service Battalion Freedom of the City parade, and that no Canadian Forces personnel were injured.

The Calgary Police Service hasn’t said what the motivation for the “near collision” with the parade was, but noted that there’s “no indication of any links to extremist activity.”

ASIRT said Calgary police maintain responsibility for the investigation and any charges related to the conduct of the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle, while it will focus on the lawfulness of the use of force by police.

It’s asking witnesses or anyone who may have audio or video of the incident to contact them.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press