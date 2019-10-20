Loading articles...

Pelosi leads congressional delegation in Afghanistan visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at the 2019 Democratic women's leadership forum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led a congressional delegation on a visit to Afghanistan.

Her office said in a statement Sunday night the bipartisan delegation met with top Afghan leaders, civil society representatives and U.S. military chiefs and troops serving there.

Pelosi says the delegation emphasized the importance of combating corruption and ensuring women are at the table in reconciliation talks. The unannounced trip briefly overlapped with one by Defence Secretary Mark Esper. Pelosi and the delegation stopped in Afghanistan after a visit to Jordan.

She says while Afghan women have made progress in some areas, more must be done to ensure their security as well as economic and educational opportunities for women and girls there.

And she praised the courage of U.S. troops and diplomats on the front lines.

The Associated Press

