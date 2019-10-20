Loading articles...

Pakistanis hoist miles-long Kashmir flag in solidarity march

People chant anti-Indian slogans during a rally called by the Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tensions between Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed countries, has increased since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls on the area. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD — A giant Kashmiri flag has been unfurled by thousands of Pakistani demonstrators, stretching five kilometres (three miles) through the streets of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

The solidarity protest is meant to draw attention to Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region that remains divided between India and Pakistan but is claimed by both in its entirety.

Sunday’s demonstration drew around 3,000 people. They chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris facing an ongoing lockdown by India, which stripped the region of its semi-autonomy in early August.

The Pakistani religious party Jamaat-e-Islami also organized a pro-Kashmir rally in the garrison city of Abbottabad, which was attended by thousands.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The Associated Press








Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
Problems on the EB 403 express ramp to the 401 have quickly cleared, all lanes are now open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:23 AM
Great weather today for the marathon! Sunny and 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more