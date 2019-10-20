Loading articles...

NWS: 'Possible' tornado hits Dallas area

DALLAS — The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has moved through the Dallas area, causing some structural damage and downed power lines.

The weather service says the suspected twister moved through the city’s north side on Sunday night. Local media outlets report several structures have been damaged, trailers flipped and tree limbs scattered across roadways. Oncor’s website indicates more than 75,000 customers are without power.

Dallas police say officers in one part of the city were going door-to-door to check on residents.

The storm happened as multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings covered portions of four counties, including Dallas County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press

