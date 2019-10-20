Loading articles...

North Carolina airport: Radar contact lost with small plane

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport says a small plane approaching that airport was lost on radar and the airport was briefly closed while fire and rescue units responded.

The airport says in a brief statement on its website that FAA air traffic control notified the airport that the plane was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday near a park in the vicinity of the airport. The statement says airport firefighting units immediately were immediately dispatched to the general area, closing the airport for a brief time.

The airport statement says only that the plane was a small general aviation aircraft, and didn’t say who was aboard. It says search and rescue efforts are underway and the airport has reopened.

It didn’t give any further details immediately.

The Associated Press

