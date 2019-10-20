Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 11:48 am EDT
This image released by Disney shows Elle Fanning as Aurora in a scene from "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." (Jaap Buitendijk/Disney via AP)
LOS ANGELES — The Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has knocked “Joker” out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely.
Studios on Sunday estimate that the film starring Angelina Jolie grossed $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theatres. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014.
Warner Bros.’ “Joker” landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically.
Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original.
And in limited release, Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” opened in five theatres with a strong $350,000.