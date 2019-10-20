Loading articles...

Maine children's museum sells building in prep for big move

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine children’s museum has sold its downtown Portland building to help clear the way for a move into a new space.

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine sold building to the Portland Museum of Art for $2.1 million. The sale means the museum can move into a more modern space outside downtown at Thompson’s Point next year or in 2021.

The children’s museum and art museum are near each other in Portland’s downtown, where they have both long been fixtures. The Portland Press Herald reports proceeds from the sale will fund construction of the museum’s new building and exhibits.

The director of the Portland Museum of Art says the PMA’s board hasn’t made plans for the building yet.

The Associated Press

