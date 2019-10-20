Loading articles...

Lebanon braces for massive anti-government protests

Anti-government protesters wave a large Lebanese flag during a demonstration in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Protests erupted in Lebanon after the government proposed new taxes criticized for hitting low income groups the hardest. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT — Lebanon is bracing for what many expect to be the largest protests in the fourth day of anti-government demonstrations.

Thousands of people of all ages were gathering in Beirut’s central square Sunday waving Lebanese flags and chanting the “people want to bring down the regime.”

The protests are Lebanon’s largest in five years, spreading beyond Beirut to its main cities and towns. The unrest erupted after the government proposed new taxes, part of stringent austerity measures amid a growing economic crisis.

The demonstrations unleashed long-simmering anger at a ruling class that has divvied up power among themselves and amassed wealth for decades but has done little to fix a crumbling economy and dilapidated infrastructure.

The protests have brought people from across the sectarian and religious lines that define the country.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner already getting backed up due to Lakeshore closures this morning - jammed approaching Spadina and onto the ramp
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more