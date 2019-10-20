Loading articles...

Killing took place in New York, but Nicaragua hosts trial

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — An exceedingly rare legal scene is playing out in the trial of a man accused of killing a nursing student in upstate New York.

Former Binghamton University student Orlando Tercero has been on trial this month for the 2018 killing of 22-year-old Haley Anderson. But the court proceedings are taking place in Managua, Nicaragua, with a Nicaraguan prosecutor and a Nicaraguan judge applying the Central American country’s law.

American prosecutors have no authority over the trial, but the Broome County District Attorney’s office in New York has served as facilitators for witness testimony.

Witnesses have testified via a livestream from the district attorney’s office with the help of a translator.

Authorities say Tercero strangled Haley Anderson and afterward fled to Nicaragua. The country rejected an extradition request from the U.S.

Ryan Tarinelli And Gabriela Selser, The Associated Press

