JFK library marking its 40th anniversary with a look back

BOSTON — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend.

The complex opened on Oct. 20, 1979, and then-President Jimmy Carter was among the luminaries who spoke.

Library director Alan Price calls the milestone an opportunity for the institution to reflect on JFK’s legacy and seek new opportunities to build on the ideals the nation’s 35th president stood for.

Visitors will be admitted free of charge on Sunday.

The library also is showing an exhibition that looks back at architect I.M. Pei’s design and the construction of the complex overlooking Boston Harbor.

The Associated Press

