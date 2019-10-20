Loading articles...

Japan exports fall for 10th straight month in September

In this July 8, 2019, photo, cars for export are parked at Kawasaki port, near of Tokyo. Japan has logged a third straight month of a trade deficit in September, according to the latest government data, as trade tensions between China and the U.S. crimped exports. Japan’s Finance Ministry reported Monday, Oct. 21, the nation’s trade deficit in September totaled 122.98 billion yen ($1.13 billion). (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — Japan’s exports have fallen for a 10th straight month amid weak demand in China, South Korea and other Asian markets.

The data for September reported Monday showed a deepening impact from trade tensions between the U.S. and China and between Japan and neighbouring South Korea.

The Finance Ministry said the trade deficit in September totalled $1.1 billion, a third consecutive month of red ink.

Exports fell 5.2% from the same month in 2018, with slower shipments of machinery and auto parts. Imports dropped 1.5%.

Exports to the U.S. dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 12%. The trade surplus with America fell 3.5% to 564.1 billion yen ($5.2 billion).

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:19 PM
It’ll be a cool but comfortable evening in the #GTA! Down to an overnight low of 6° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more