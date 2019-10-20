Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new centre-right
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 3:23 pm EDT
Silvio Berlusconi addresses a rally in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering in Rome for a so-called "Italian Pride" rally, which brings together the right-wing League of Salvini, the far-right Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
MILAN — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is appealing to disillusioned members of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s party to join forces.
Renzi made his appeal Sunday, a day after Berlusconi and his much-weakened Forza Italia party appeared marginalized at a right-wing rally led by Matteo Salvini of the populist League.
While Berlusconi’s party is losing popularity, a post-fascist party, the Brothers of Italy, is pulling the conservative movement further to the right.
Renzi said the rally in Rome “ended the cultural model of the centre-right. … Yesterday Salvini took the reins and I understand the discomfort of the managers and rank-and-file of Forza Italia.”
Renzi split from the Democratic Party after supporting the formation of the new government with the 5-Star Movement to create his own “Italia viva” party.