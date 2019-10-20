Loading articles...

Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new centre-right

Silvio Berlusconi addresses a rally in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering in Rome for a so-called "Italian Pride" rally, which brings together the right-wing League of Salvini, the far-right Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is appealing to disillusioned members of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s party to join forces.

Renzi made his appeal Sunday, a day after Berlusconi and his much-weakened Forza Italia party appeared marginalized at a right-wing rally led by Matteo Salvini of the populist League.

While Berlusconi’s party is losing popularity, a post-fascist party, the Brothers of Italy, is pulling the conservative movement further to the right.

Renzi said the rally in Rome “ended the cultural model of the centre-right. … Yesterday Salvini took the reins and I understand the discomfort of the managers and rank-and-file of Forza Italia.”

Renzi split from the Democratic Party after supporting the formation of the new government with the 5-Star Movement to create his own “Italia viva” party.

The Associated Press



