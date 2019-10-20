Indonesia's popular president to be sworn in for final term

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s popular president who rose from poverty and pledged to champion democracy, fight entrenched corruption and modernize the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is to be sworn in for his final five-year term with a pledge to take bolder actions.

Army troops and police, along with armoured vehicles and firetrucks, are deployed Sunday across the capital, Jakarta. Major roads are closed in a departure from the more relax atmosphere of President Joko Widodo’s 2014 inauguration.

An Oct. 10 knife attack by an Islamic militant couple that wounded the security minister set off a security alarm and a new crackdown.

Western and Asian leaders and special envoys flew in for the event, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

The Associated Press



