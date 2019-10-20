Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indonesia's popular president to be sworn in for final term
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 2:51 am EDT
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen during their meeting ahead of Widodo's inauguration, at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s popular president who rose from poverty and pledged to champion democracy, fight entrenched corruption and modernize the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is to be sworn in for his final five-year term with a pledge to take bolder actions.
Army troops and police, along with armoured vehicles and firetrucks, are deployed Sunday across the capital, Jakarta. Major roads are closed in a departure from the more relax atmosphere of President Joko Widodo’s 2014 inauguration.
An Oct. 10 knife attack by an Islamic militant couple that wounded the security minister set off a security alarm and a new crackdown.
Western and Asian leaders and special envoys flew in for the event, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.