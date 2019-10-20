Loading articles...

Committee pitches concept to settle all opioid lawsuits

A committee that’s guiding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy is suggesting other drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains use Purdue’s bankruptcy proceedings to settle lawsuits seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the national opioid crisis.

The committee says in a letter sent Sunday to the parties and obtained by The Associated Press that the country “is in the grips of a crisis that must be addressed, and that doing so may require creative approaches.”

It’s calling for all the companies to put money into a fund in exchange for having all their lawsuits resolved.

The proposal comes as narrower talks have not resulted in a settlement. Opening statements are to be held Monday in the first federal trial over the crisis.

Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Still very slow in the collectors through the construction at Keele. Heavy from approaching Leslie collectors, Bayv…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
It’ll be a cool but comfortable evening in the #GTA! Down to an overnight low of 6° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more