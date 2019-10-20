Loading articles...

Chile protests continue after gov't backs down on fare hike

Firefighters spray water on a looted supermarket in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera on Saturday announced the suspension of a subway fare hike that had prompted violent student protests, less than a day after he declared a state of emergency amid rioting and commuter chaos in the capital. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile — Protests in Chile have spilled over into a new day even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations.

The governor of the Santiago region says three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday. It’s one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalized and the company says many stores aren’t opening.

At least two airlines have cancelled flights into the capital.

President Sebastián Piñera announced Saturday night he was cancelling a subway fare hike imposed two weeks ago. It had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of dollars in damage to vandalized subway stops, office buildings and stores.

A state of emergency and curfew remains in effect for six Chilean cities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
Problems on the EB 403 express ramp to the 401 have quickly cleared, all lanes are now open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:23 AM
Great weather today for the marathon! Sunny and 17 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more