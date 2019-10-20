Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Captain America' Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theatre
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 20, 2019 11:25 am EDT
CONCORD, Mass. — “Captain America” actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theatre company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.
Evans, wearing a Boston Red Sox hat, helped cut the ribbon Saturday at the Concord Youth Theatre’s new permanent home.
Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theatre’s director.
He said the theatre was “a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career.”
The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with “Godspell” this week.
The Associated Press
