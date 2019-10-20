Loading articles...

'Captain America' Chris Evans helps dedicate youth theatre

CONCORD, Mass. — “Captain America” actor Chris Evans returned to his native Massachusetts this weekend to help dedicate the new home of a youth theatre company where as a youngster he honed his acting skills.

Evans, wearing a Boston Red Sox hat, helped cut the ribbon Saturday at the Concord Youth Theatre’s new permanent home.

Evans, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, acted in Concord Youth Theatre productions starting when he was 9 years old. His mother, Lisa Evans, is the theatre’s director.

He said the theatre was “a place to feel safe and take risks and explore what would ultimately be my career.”

The new building has seating for more than 200. Concord Youth Theatre will debut its new space with “Godspell” this week.

The Associated Press

