California conservation centre to host cheetah fundraiser

BONSALL, Calif. — A California wildlife centre is planning a fundraiser to benefit a project to help protect the world’s decreasing population of cheetahs.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Wild Wonders conservation and education centre in Bonsall has scheduled the Nov. 2 event to benefit the Cheetah Conservation Fund in Africa.

Wild Wonders founder Jackie Navarro says the proceeds will go toward construction of a safe house in the Republic of Somaliland to care for cheetah cubs seized from smugglers.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund says three cubs die for every one that is illegally smuggled to collectors.

Wild Wonders conducts more than 1,000 wildlife conservation programs at schools throughout the Western U.S. and Canada.

Navarro says the centre’s three cheetahs have helped raise more than $100,000 for cheetah conservation.

