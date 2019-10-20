Boy, 15, suffers life threatening injuries in Brampton stabbing

A 15-year-old boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brampton on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say were originally called to an area near Parity Road and Dalecrest Road near Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road just before 8 p.m.

Police say an area a few kilometres away near Legend Lane and Vintage Gate is also part of the same crime scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have a 15-year-old male in custody and say this was isolated incident and there are no other outstanding suspects.