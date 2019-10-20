Loading articles...

Boy, 15, suffers life threatening injuries in Brampton stabbing

Last Updated Oct 20, 2019 at 10:10 pm EDT

A 15-year-old boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Brampton on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say were originally called to an area near Parity Road and Dalecrest Road near Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road just before 8 p.m.

Police say an area a few kilometres away near Legend Lane and Vintage Gate is also part of the same crime scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have a 15-year-old male in custody and say this was isolated incident and there are no other outstanding suspects.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Tractor trailer in to the barrier northbound 400 approaching Major Mackenzie. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:19 PM
It’ll be a cool but comfortable evening in the #GTA! Down to an overnight low of 6° - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more