Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecy

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s major newspapers have published redacted front pages in a co-ordinated campaign to highlight government secrecy that is often justified on national security grounds.

Rival media businesses banded together to fight for press freedom in June after police raided the Canberra home of a News Corp. journalist and the Sydney headquarters of Australian Broadcasting Corp. in search of leaked government documents that had formed the basis of news reports embarrassing to the government.

Monday’s newspaper front pages ask: When government keeps the truth from you, what are they covering?

Examples of secrecy include the government’s refusal to disclose which nursing homes haven been found to abuse and neglect elderly residents. The government also will not disclose how much agricultural land has been sold to foreign entities.

The Associated Press

