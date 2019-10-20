2 winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Two winning tickets were sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth $2.5 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 23 will again be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press