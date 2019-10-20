Loading articles...

2 winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Two winning tickets were sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth $2.5 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 23 will again be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more