Two in custody after police-involved shooting at parade in downtown Calgary

CALGARY — Two people are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Calgary, which police say began when a vehicle drove towards a military parade.

Calgary police say their officers were supporting the downtown event on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle rounded a corner, drove around barriers and headed for the parade.

Police say officers tried to block the vehicle with a cruiser, but the suspects made a U-turn in what investigators describe as an attempt to flee.

A police news release says officers “engaged the vehicle and shots were fired,” and the vehicle went about two blocks further before hitting a bystander vehicle and stopping.

The driver and passenger were arrested and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police say they believe the vehicle was stolen, and they don’t know what the motivation for the “near collision” with the parade was.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The Canadian Army has tweeted the parade was the 41 Service Battalion Freedom of the City parade, and that no Canadian Forces personnel were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press