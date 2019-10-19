Loading articles...

Man arrested after alleged TTC bus sexual assaults

A TTC Line 2 shuttle bus on March 18, 2019. (FILE/CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy)

A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged sexual assaults on TTC buses this fall, police said.

Investigators allege on Sept. 17, a woman had boarded a TTC bus at the Sheppard West subway station when a man sat beside her and sexually assaulted her. She told the bus operator who then called the police.

On Oct. 8 at around 2:25 p.m., police said they were called to the Jane Street subway station after a man sat down next to a 24-year-old woman on a TTC bus and sexually assaulted her. The victim fled the bus after the assault, but the suspect stayed on board, police said.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged Nam Ly, 62, of Toronto, with two counts of Sexual Assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

