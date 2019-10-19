Loading articles...

Thousands of protesters gather for 'Italian pride' rally

ROME — Thousands of protesters are gathering in Rome for a so-called “Italian Pride” rally that brings together the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini, the far-right Brothers of Italy party led by Giorgia Meloni and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Salvini’s League, which remains Italy’s largest party, called for the mass demonstration to protest against the government forged by two former arch-enemies, the centre-left Democrats and the 5-Star Movement, to avoid a snap election after a crisis triggered by Salvini in a failed bid for power.

The centre-right alliance is trying to show unity despite internal frictions among the strongman Salvini, the struggling Berlusconi and far-right Meloni, who is rising on the political scene as Italy shifts further to the right.

Neo-fascist group CasaPound is also joining Saturday’s rally.

The Associated Press

