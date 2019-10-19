Loading articles...

Scottsboro Boys to get museum in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Nearly 100 years since being wrongly accused of rape, the nine African Americans known as the “Scottsboro Boys” will be honoured in a new museum in Alabama.

The Celebrating Early Old Town with Art board will formally unveil the museum’s plans at its annual gala in Decatur next month.

Al.com reports the primary goal of the museum is to “depict Decatur’s role in the historic trial, reflecting the civil rights struggles and victories during that era.”

The nine males, ages 13 to 20, were accused of raping two white women on a train in 1931. Eight were convicted. The verdicts were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2013, Gov. Robert Bentley signed legislation exonerating them.

The Nov. 14 gala’s guest speaker will be former NFL player Thom Gossom Jr.

The Associated Press

