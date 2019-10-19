Loading articles...

Rights lawyers: Egypt frees more than 100 held in crackdown

CAIRO — Egyptian rights lawyers say authorities have released over 100 people who were among hundreds more arrested in a sweeping crackdown following small but rare anti-government protests last month.

Lawyers Mustafa el-Demiry and Khaled Ali say the detainees were released late Friday, pending an investigation into claims they took part in the activities of a banned group and disseminating false news on social media platforms.

The Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights says around 3,700 people including journalists, activists and foreign nationals, were arrested in the past month. More than 800 people have been released.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for releasing those arrested “solely for exercising their rights.”

Police rapidly dispersed the small street protests in Cairo and several other cities on Sept. 20.

The Associated Press

