Raptors sign Pascal Siakam to 4-year contract extension: report

Last Updated Oct 19, 2019 at 2:20 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) smiles as he celebrates a dunk against the Orlando Magic during second half NBA basketball playoff action in Toronto on April 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors have signed rising star Pascal Siakam to a four-year max contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team had until Oct. 21 to agree to a new deal, otherwise he would’ve become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2020.

Siakam, 25, had a breakout 2018-19 campaign, capturing the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award after putting up 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 54.9 per cent shooting from the field and 36.9 from three.

The 2016 first-round pick (27th overall) raised his game even further in the playoffs, averaging 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds, as the Raptors captured their first title in franchise history.

The season prior, his second in the league, Siakam recorded averages of 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 50.8 per cent shooting and 22 per cent from beyond the arc.

