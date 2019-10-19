Loading articles...

Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — This has been a lucrative weekend for someone in Quebec.

A single ticket sold in the province claimed the $32 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 22 will be approximately $10 million.

 

The Canadian Press

