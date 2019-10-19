Loading articles...

Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner tips over on field; no injuries

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner makes a run following a Sooner touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school’s “Sooner Schooner” or the horses that pull it when the miniature covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.

The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups circles the field after Oklahoma scores. It was celebrating a second-quarter touchdown Saturday when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.

The OU athletic department said in a statement that the people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses appear uninjured as well.

The statement said it appears the “weight distribution” of riders in the rear of the wagon caused the spill.

The No. 5 Sooners beat the Mountaineers 52-14.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press






Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 east of Avenue Rd express, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more