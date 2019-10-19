Loading articles...

Official: Preliminary Afghan election results delayed

KABUL — An Afghan official says the planned announcement of preliminary results of last month’s presidential election has been delayed.

Aziz Ibrahimi, spokesman for the Independent Election Commission, says Saturday that reasons for the delay include problems with the transparency of the process, delays in transferring ballot papers and delays in transferring data from a biometric system into the main server.

Ibrahimi said restoring people’s confidence in the election process is important and taking more time to get it right is necessary.

Afghans voted Sept. 28 despite Taliban threats and violence. However, the polling was marred by widespread misconduct and accusations of fraud, as well as controversy over an apparently low voter turnout on election day.

The Associated Press

