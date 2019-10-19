Loading articles...

North Macedonia PM Zaev calls for early election, blasts EU

SKOPJE, Macedonia — A “disappointed and outraged” North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says he will propose an early election in the face of the European Union’s decision not to start membership talks with his country.

Zaev said at a news conference Saturday that the date for the snap election will be discussed and, hopefully, agreed at a Sunday meeting with the country’s president, his coalition partners and the opposition leader.

“Europe has not delivered what it has promised. A huge injustice has been done to us. … I am disappointed and outraged,” Zaev told reporters in Skopje.

EU leaders failed to reach a consensus Friday on whether to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, amid stiff opposition to the move from France.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Quiet drive across the GTA this morning. All major routes up to speed right now!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 AM
Still holding at 2° at Pearson but it’s even cooler across the GTA. Whitby, Bolton, and Newmarket are all checkin…
Latest Weather
Read more