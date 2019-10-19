Loading articles...

New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, whose body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Miss., Aug. 31, 1955. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that a new historical marker was dedicated Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with members of Till's family in attendance. This is the fourth historical marker at the site. The first was thrown in the river. The second and third signs were shot at and became riddled with bullet holes. (AP Photo, File)

GLENDORA, Miss. — A new bulletproof memorial to Emmett Till has been placed in Mississippi after previous historical markers were vandalized.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, said the new marker was dedicated Saturday. Members of Till’s family attended the ceremony.

The 14-year-old African American teen was beaten and killed in 1955, hours after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges.

Till’s death helped spark the civil rights movement.

The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

This is the fourth historical marker at the site. The first was thrown into the river. The second and third signs were shot at and riddled with bullet holes.

The Associated Press

