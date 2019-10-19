Loading articles...

Mozambique's opposition Renamo wants re-run of elections

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Mozambique’s main opposition party is rejecting the ruling party’s overwhelming victory indicated by early election results and wants the vote to be re-run because of what it calls widespread fraud and intimidation.

Renamo Secretary-General Andre Magibire said Saturday that the partisan actions of police and election officials loyal to the ruling Frelimo party are a violation of the peace accord signed in August between the parties.

Magabire said Frelimo is showing that “it doesn’t want peace” and alleged it was responsible for rigging and fraud. He called for a repeat of Tuesday’s elections.

With a third of the national vote counted, results on the National Election Commission’s website show President Filipe Nyusi in the lead with 69% and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade with 25%.

The Associated Press

