Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores
by Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 11:09 am EDT
In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, Aaron Clark, vice president of Price Cold Storage, talks about how the Cosmic Crisp apples, a new variety and the first-ever bred in Washington state, are grown on trellises behind him in an orchard in Wapato, Wash. The trellis system promotes high yields of fruit and reduces the labor needed to pick the apples. The Cosmic Crisp, available beginning Dec. 1, is expected to be a game changer in the apple industry. Already, growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
SPOKANE, Wash. — They call it the Cosmic Crisp. It’s not a video game, a superhero or the title of a Grateful Dead song.
It’s a new variety of apple, coming to a grocery store near you on Dec. 1
Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in the state of Washington, which grows the majority of the United States’ apples.
Growers have already planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees, a sign of confidence in the new variety that was developed by Washington State University.
The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars.