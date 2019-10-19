Loading articles...

Millions march in Iraq in annual Arbaeen Shiite pilgrimage

KARBALA, Iraq — Millions of pilgrims are making their way on foot to the Iraqi city of Karbala for the annual Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen.

Saturday’s commemoration includes more than 2 million Iranians and other Shiites from abroad. Militias patrolled roads leading into the city and escorted Iranian pilgrims from the border, hiking up security for processions that have previously been targeted by Sunni militant groups with bloody bombings.

This year’s Arbaeen ceremonies take place amid widespread anger in Iraq’s Shiite south over the government’s heavy crackdown on protests that erupted earlier this month against unemployment, corruption and government mismanagement.

Arbaeen is regarded as the largest annual public gathering in the world and draws more pilgrims than the hajj in Saudi Arabia, a pilgrimage required once in a lifetime of every able Muslim.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Quiet drive across the GTA this morning. All major routes up to speed right now!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 AM
Still holding at 2° at Pearson but it’s even cooler across the GTA. Whitby, Bolton, and Newmarket are all checkin…
Latest Weather
Read more