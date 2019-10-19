Loading articles...

Man suffers 'grievous' injury after traffic stop, search

OXON HILL, Md. — Authorities in a Maryland county outside the nation’s capital say a man has suffered “grievous” injuries after an encounter with police following a recent traffic stop.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski spoke at a news conference Saturday about events Thursday afternoon in Oxon Hill, outside Washington.

Police have said the man apparently hit his neck on the ground while being arrested.

Stawinski called the man’s injuries “grievous” but said he couldn’t give a more detailed updated on his condition. The man’s family and his girlfriend have told local newsoutlets he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

Stawinski called it “a horrible accident” and an unacceptable outcome.

An officer is on administrative leave amid an investigation.

Police have not released the man’s name or the race of anyone involved.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALL - Westbound 401 express approaching Kennedy. Right lane blocked. Delays from west of Brimley express and coll…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more