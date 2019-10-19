Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

Peel paramedics tell CityNews they were called to Attwell Drive and Belfield Road just after 3:15 a.m..

They transported a male with multiple gunshot wounds to a trauma centre.

Police have not provided any further details about the shooting at this time.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Chilly start but lots of sunshine in the #GTA! We’re headed up to a Guaranteed High of 11° today! A beautiful fal…
Latest Weather
Read more