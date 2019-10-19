Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man killed in Hamilton shooting outside pool hall
by News Staff
Posted Oct 19, 2019 12:18 pm EDT
Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice
A man has died after being shot outside a pool hall in Hamilton early Saturday morning.
Police were called to Boulevard Billiards at 303 York Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.
The male victim was found without vital signs, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have tentatively identified the victim, but are waiting for confirmation following the post mortem.
According to witnesses on the scene, two male suspects were seen arguing with the victim prior to him being shot.
Hamilton police are now looking for two males, one with no facial hair, wearing a dark toque, dark hoody and a dark puffy jacket and the other was wearing a dark hoody, dark pants and a dark jacket.
Investigators say no motive for the murder has been determined and a weapon has not been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
