Man killed in Hamilton shooting outside pool hall

A man has died after being shot outside a pool hall in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Boulevard Billiards at 303 York Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

The male victim was found without vital signs, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have tentatively identified the victim, but are waiting for confirmation following the post mortem.

According to witnesses on the scene, two male suspects were seen arguing with the victim prior to him being shot.

Hamilton police are now looking for two males, one with no facial hair, wearing a dark toque, dark hoody and a dark puffy jacket and the other was wearing a dark hoody, dark pants and a dark jacket.

Investigators say no motive for the murder has been determined and a weapon has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.