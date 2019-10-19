Loading articles...

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Swansea

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday night in the Swansea neighbourhood.

Police say they were called about reports of a shooting in the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews at around 7:45 p.m.

Upon arriving officers discovered an unconscious man suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics performed life saving measures on the victim, who was transported to a trauma centre.

Police have not released any suspect description at this time except to say that a white sedan was reportedly seen leaving the area.

