Hong Kong says murder suspect wants to surrender to Taiwan
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 1:29 am EDT
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks as she attends a question and answer session with lawmakers at the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Hong Kong’s leader says the murder suspect whose case inadvertently helped ignite the city’s protest movement wants to surrender to authorities in Taiwan.
Carrie Lam told reporters Saturday that she had received a letter from Chan Tong-kai requesting help to give himself up.
Chan is wanted by Taiwan authorities for allegedly killing his girlfriend during a trip to the self-ruled island. He was not sent back to face charges because of the lack of an extradition agreement.
He was however jailed in Hong Kong on money laundering charges and is due to be released this week.
In an attempt to close the loophole, Lam proposed extradition amendments.
But that sparked massive protests over fears it would put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China’s Communist Party-controlled judicial system.