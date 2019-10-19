Loading articles...

Hong Kong protesters pray, gird for unauthorized rally

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are set for another weekend of civil disobedience as they prepare to hold an unauthorized protest march to press their demands.

Supporters are holding a prayer rally on Saturday night. The protest march is planned for Sunday, with organizers vowing to hold the event even though it failed to win approval from police, who cited risks to public order.

As the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s political crisis extends into a fifth month, protesters are trying to keep the pressure on the government to respond to their demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers wrote to tech company Apple and video game studio Activision Blizzard to condemn what they called protest-related censorship on behalf of China.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Quiet drive across the GTA this morning. All major routes up to speed right now!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 AM
Still holding at 2° at Pearson but it’s even cooler across the GTA. Whitby, Bolton, and Newmarket are all checkin…
Latest Weather
Read more