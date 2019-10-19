Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FBI tests find no evidence of wrongdoing in Dominican deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 1:53 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The State Department says FBI toxicology reports on the mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists in the Dominican Republic showed no evidence inconsistent with the island nation’s findings of natural causes.
The department says “the results of the additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities.” The department says that families have been informed of the results.
The first deaths to make headlines were in May, when a couple seemingly died at the same time in the same hotel room.
The Dominican Republic’s tourism minister said in June that the deaths were not part of any mysterious series of fatalities but were a statistically normal phenomenon being lumped together by the U.S. media.
The Associated Press
