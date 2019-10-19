Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt reveals details of 30 ancient coffins found in Luxor
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 6:58 am EDT
LUXOR, Egypt — Egypt’s antiquities authority has revealed the details of 30 ancient wooden coffins recently discovered in the southern city of Luxor.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters Saturday that the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the River Nile’s west bank near Luxor.
He says the coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945 B.C. 715 B.C.), and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted.
He says the coffins were in two layers, with the ones on top across those below.
Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.
The Associated Press
