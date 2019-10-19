Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Colorado votes on tax regime long embraced by conservatives
by James Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 12:20 pm EDT
FILE--In this Thursday, July 11, 2019, file photograph, southbound Interstate 25 traffic lanes bog down to a crawl at the interchange with Interstate 70 just north of downtown Denver. To address the complications of an aging road system and a fast-growing population, Coloradoans will decide at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, if the state can permanently keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded under limits set by a constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, or TABOR. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
DENVER — Democrats who control Colorado’s statehouse are asking voters to dismantle part of a state tax regime that for decades has served as a model for fiscal conservatives nationwide.
Coloradans will decide Nov. 5 if the state can permanently keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded under limits set by a 1992 constitutional amendment called the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Democratic lawmakers placed the measure on the ballot. They’re convinced it’s time to chip away at a formula that they say has led to drastic underinvestment in Colorado’s schools and roads.
Opponents say it’s just a first step to weaken or eliminate a safeguard that’s allowed the private sector to fuel Colorado’s robust economy and has kept state government growth in check.