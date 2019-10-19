Loading articles...

Barcelona mayor calls for violence in Catalonia to stop

Demonstrators throw stones at police during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen Catalan independence leaders. Five marches of tens of thousands from inland towns are converging in Barcelona's center for a mass protest. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain — The mayor of riot-stricken Barcelona has called for calm after violent protests by Catalan separatists again rocked Spain’s second largest city.

Mayor Ada Colau said Saturday that “this cannot continue. Barcelona does not deserve it.” Colau said Friday’s violence was worse than that of the four preceding nights.

Protesters are angered by Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison.

Radical separatists have clashed with police each night in Barcelona and other Catalan cities following large peaceful protests.

Authorities say over 400 people have been hurt, roughly half of them police officers, while police have made over 150 arrests.

Outnumbered police used tear gas and water cannon on Friday night to battle rioters in Barcelona, a major tourist destination.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
Cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Chilly start but lots of sunshine in the #GTA! We’re headed up to a Guaranteed High of 11° today! A beautiful fal…
Latest Weather
Read more