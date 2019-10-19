Authorities name boy from Israel who died in NY boat mishap

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. — Authorities have released the name of a child visiting from Israel who died after a boat overturned on the Hudson River north of New York City.

On Saturday, a day after the accident, Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said 8-year-old Yosef Goldman was celebrating a Jewish holiday with six other children and a man driving the motorboat.

On Friday afternoon, the boat flipped in choppy waters off Haverstraw, about 30 miles north of New York City. Four boys and two girls — all under 12 — managed to cling on to the floating vessel with the man, but Yosef was missing. Divers found him below the overturned boat. He was declared dead at a hospital.

The group from Monsey, New York, was celebrating the Sukkot holiday.

The Associated Press