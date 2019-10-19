Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities name boy from Israel who died in NY boat mishap
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 8:47 pm EDT
HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. — Authorities have released the name of a child visiting from Israel who died after a boat overturned on the Hudson River north of New York City.
On Saturday, a day after the accident, Chief William Barbera of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office said 8-year-old Yosef Goldman was celebrating a Jewish holiday with six other children and a man driving the motorboat.
On Friday afternoon, the boat flipped in choppy waters off Haverstraw, about 30 miles north of New York City. Four boys and two girls — all under 12 — managed to cling on to the floating vessel with the man, but Yosef was missing. Divers found him below the overturned boat. He was declared dead at a hospital.
The group from Monsey, New York, was celebrating the Sukkot holiday.
The Associated Press
