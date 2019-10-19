Loading articles...

Alaska school computer monitoring raises privacy concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska school district has introduced a new computer monitoring program prompting concerns over student privacy and data collection.

Juneau Empire reported the Juneau School District installed and launched the Bark program Sept. 13 without prior notification.

School district officials say an email was sent Sept. 15 with details and that more information would be provided to students, parents, staff and board members.

Officials say the software monitors for content deemed harmful including school shooters, self-harm, pornography and cyberbullying.

Some parents said in a school board meeting that they are upset about the lack of communication about Bark.

Some students say it is infringing on their rights by not having an opt-out option.

The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Collision CLEARED from NB 427 north of Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:27 AM
Chilly start but lots of sunshine in the #GTA! We’re headed up to a Guaranteed High of 11° today! A beautiful fal…
Latest Weather
Read more