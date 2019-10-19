Loading articles...

Afghan village bury its dead after mosque bombing kills 62

KABUL — Funerals are being held in eastern Afghanistan for the victims of Friday’s deadly bomb blast in a village mosque which killed 62 people during prayers.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, says Saturday that the explosion also wounded 36 people when it off as dozens of people gathered in the mosque in the village of Chodari.

He said it was not immediately clear if the mosque was attacked by a suicide bomber or by some other type of bombing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman in a statement condemned the attack in Nangarhar and called it a serious crime.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Quiet drive across the GTA this morning. All major routes up to speed right now!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:43 AM
Still holding at 2° at Pearson but it’s even cooler across the GTA. Whitby, Bolton, and Newmarket are all checkin…
Latest Weather
Read more